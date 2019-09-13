TONTO BASIN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The U.S. Marshals Services says tipsters helped the, locate and subsequently arrest fugitives Blane and Susan Barksdale. Now one of the many people who reported a tip is speaking out.
"Ultimately, you can't just keep your eyes open. You gotta keep your ears open because people talk," said Larry Goodwin, who lives in Tonto Basin.
Goodwin says his wife was shopping at the IGA grocery store when she overheard a man who said he'd seen the Barksdales inside.
"[She] heard an individual [say] that he was positive that he saw them," Goodwin said.
The man allegedly wasn't going to call law enforcement, but Goodwin says he and his wife couldn't just stand by and do nothing. So, he called the non-emergency line at the Gila County Sheriff's Office and passed along the information.
Law enforcement received many tips during the 16-day manhunt for the Barksdales, and it's still unclear which tip ultimately lead to the capture of the couple Wednesday night.
"I'm glad that they got the chance to catch them," Goodwin said.
Goodwin says that whether it was his tip that helped the U.S. Marshals or information from another person, he's just glad that people spoke up and that the Barksdales are back in custody.
"They don't need to be in Tonto," Goodwin said. "They don't need to be around me. They don't need to be around anyone I care about or anyone that I know. I don't want anyone hurt."