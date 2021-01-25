Those hoping to hit the slopes up north this week first went winter sports shops in the Phoenix area, a welcome sight for business owners.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - High country snow has people sparing no expense as business booms at Valley ski stores.

Ski Pro in Phoenix said 250 to 300 people came into the store Monday.

"Any time we get some fresh stuff, it definitely drives business up for sure," said Manager Chris Travers.

Ashley Borys was one of the customers. The cool weather has her forecasting a trip to Snowbowl this week for her family.

"Last year, I had a baby, so I wasn't able to board, so super excited this year to go ride," said Borys.

"The store itself is noticing probably a 20 to 40% rise in people being inside," said Travers.

Those visitors are dropping a lot of money in the store.

"If I get the jacket, it will be like 800, anywhere in between like 500 and 1,000," said Borys as she shopped.

She says the memories up north are worth the money.

"It's just nice to have some normalcy and be able to just go ride the mountain and keep your distance anyway, so it's just good I feel to get back into a normal life," said Borys.

 

