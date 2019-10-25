NEAR HORSESHOE LAKE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three people were rescued after a small plane went down Thursday afternoon near Horseshoe Lake in Tonto National Forest.
On Friday morning, Arizona's Family news chopper was over the scene where the plane went down in a remote field.
The Federal Aviation Administration told Arizona's Family that a Cessna 205 crashed on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. near the Red Creek Airstrip, about 35 miles north of Deer Valley Airport.
Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said three people were in the plane when it went down.
Despite a rough landing, none of the occupants were hurt.
The Department of Public Safety helped rescue the three people and flew them away from the scene around 8:00 p.m. on Thursday.
No details were released on what caused the rough landing.