A plane crashed near the Verde River in the Tonto National Forest.

NEAR HORSESHOE LAKE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three people were rescued after a small plane went down Thursday afternoon near Horseshoe Lake in Tonto National Forest.

On Friday morning, Arizona's Family news chopper was over the scene where the plane went down in a remote field.

The Federal Aviation Administration told Arizona's Family that a Cessna 205 crashed on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. near the Red Creek Airstrip, about 35 miles north of Deer Valley Airport.

Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said three people were in the plane when it went down.

Despite a rough landing, none of the occupants were hurt.

The Department of Public Safety helped rescue the three people and flew them away from the scene around 8:00 p.m. on Thursday.

No details were released on what caused the rough landing.

 

