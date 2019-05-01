PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - About 20 people were rescued from a possible human smuggling stash house, federal officials said.
The group was found at a house near 27th Avenue and Camelback Road on Wednesday afternoon.
Homeland Security Investigations and the Phoenix Police Department conducted the rescue, according to Yasmeen Pitts O'Keefe with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
It's unclear where the people were from or how long they had been at the house.
An investigation is underway.
