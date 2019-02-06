CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three people were rescued from a van that was stranded in a running wash in Cave Creek on Wednesday.
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says three people got stuck in a mini van on a running wash near Old Stage and Cahava Ranch roads.
Crews were initially unable to reach the van from the side they had accessed due to running water from Phoenix's overnight storm that brought nearly an inch of rain to parts of Cave Creek.
However, an MCSO helicopter was able to pick up the rescue crew and drop them off closer to the van on dry land.
Crews from Rural Metro were then able to successfully rescue all three people in the van.
No injuries were reported.
Drivers are advised to Turn Around, Don't Drown when approaching a running wash blocking an Arizonan roadway.
