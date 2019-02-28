TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Four people were arrested at the Tempe City Council meeting on Thursday while protesting the police shooting death of a 14-year-old boy.
Police said officers gave several warnings about "disruptive behavior" from the protesters with Puente Arizona during the Council meeting.
Eventually, security had to escort everyone out of the meeting and the meeting was temporarily suspended.
Of the four arrests, two were for disorderly conduct, one was for aggravated assault against on a police officer and one for obstructing the road.
Before the meeting, protesters filled the patio outside the Council chambers.
This is the second protest at the Tempe City Council in just over a month.
They were protesting the death of Antonio Arce, who was shot in the back by a Tempe Police officer on Jan. 15. They are upset the officer who shot him, Joseph Haen, hasn't been fired or charged with a crime.
Protesters also disrupted the Tempe City Council meeting on Jan. 31.
UPDATEThere have been 4 total arrests as a result of the protest.1-Agg assault on a Police Officer2-Disorderly Conduct1-Obstructing a RoadwayWe respect and support the rights of those who wish to peacefully protect. Thank you. https://t.co/brvwOYr8mC— Tempe Police (@TempePolice) March 1, 2019
