PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say employees did the right thing by sounding the alarm after a man with a gun was spotted inside a Phoenix Carl’s Jr. No one was hurt. With Monday afternoon‘s scare and the incident at Desert Sky Mall, people in the Valley are on high alert.
The most recent incident happened at the Carl’s Jr. on 24th Street and Thomas Road. The restaurant had to be evacuated after a man with a gun was seen inside the restaurant.
Police and SWAT were called—and surrounded the building for over an hour.
One father, Armando Busiaga, showed up worried for the safety of teenage daughter who works there.
“I got two kids I got to protect,” said Busiaga.
The heavy police presence was all too familiar to Armando, who on Sunday was working near Desert Sky Mall when two men robbed a jewelry store there—the commotion caused shoppers to believe there was a shooter on the loose.
“I do work right next to Desert Sky Mall. I saw what happened there, personally had people walk into my shop and all that. And just to see it twice back-to-back was kind of hard,” said Busiaga.
After looking at surveillance video—police say the suspected gunman left the restaurant without harming anyone before they got there.
So even though there was never an shooter inside the mall and at Carl’s Jr., no one was hurt, police say people are doing the right thing by reporting suspicious activity.
Police are still looking for that man from Carl’s Jr.
They are also still trying to find the second person in connection to the jewelry store robbery.
