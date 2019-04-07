PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- It has been a deadly day for motorcycle riders in the Valley.
Three people were killed in separate motorcycle crashes in the Valley Sunday afternoon.
The first crash happened near Union Hills Road and State Route 101 around noon on Sunday.
DPS confirms that a motorcycle rider was killed.
Loop 101 westbound was shut down at Union Hills for a short time.
No further information was given.
In the second incident, Scottsdale police say that a single motorcycle was involved in a crash near Hayden Road and the Loop 101.
One person died in the accident.
It's not yet known if speed or impairment were involved.
A third crash just a short time later left another motorcycle rider dead.
This crash happened on Carefree Highway near 27th Avenue.
The road was closed from Seventh Avenue to roughly 27th Avenue while police investigated the crash.
Phoenix police say the motorcycle ran into the median.
There's no word yet whether speed or impairment might have been factors.
The rider was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say this crash does not appear to be connected to any BikeWeek events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.