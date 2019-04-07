PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- It has been a deadly day for drivers on Valley roadways.
Seven people were killed in separate crashes in the Valley Sunday afternoon, one involving a fire truck, two of them involving motorcycles, and one of them involving a ride-share vehicle.
On Sunday morning, three people were killed and three firefighters were injured when a Phoenix fire truck and a pickup truck collided. One of the victims killed was a 6-month-old baby.
[RELATED: 3 civilians dead, 3 firefighters hurt in Phoenix crash]
That collision happened just after 9 a.m. at the intersection 29th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.
Although police are still investigating, it appears the pick-up truck might have turned left in front of the fire truck that was responding, with lights and sirens, to a fire.
"The blue pick-up truck, he turned right in front of them,” said a witness.
One firefighter was released from the hospital Sunday night, and the two other firefighters had to stay for observation.
The second deadly crash happened near Union Hills Road and State Route 101 around noon on Sunday.
DPS confirms that a motorcycle rider was killed.
Loop 101 westbound was shut down at Union Hills for a short time.
No further information was given.
In the third incident, just before 2 p.m., Scottsdale police say that a ride-share car was involved in a 3-crash near Hayden Road and the Loop 101.
Scottsdale police say one car going north on Hayden drove off the road into some landscaping, striking a ride-share vehicle. This collision pushed the second vehicle into a third vehicle that was also stopped on the westbound off-ramp.
The occupants of the third vehicle were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the ride-share vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the first car was also taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Impairment is suspected in this crash.
A fourth crash just a short time later left a motorcycle rider dead in the north Valley.
This crash happened on Carefree Highway near 27th Avenue.
The road was closed from Seventh Avenue to roughly 27th Avenue while police investigated the crash.
Phoenix police say the motorcycle ran into the median.
There's no word yet whether speed or impairment might have been factors.
The rider was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say this crash does not appear to be connected to any BikeWeek events.
Another deadly wreck happened Sunday night in Mesa.
The crash occurred near Southern Avenue and Horne around 8 p.m. Horne is between Stapley and Mesa drives.
Mesa fire officials confirmed this was a two-vehicle accident.
One person was declared dead at the scene. Three others suffered serious injuries.
There's no word yet on a cause.
(4) comments
Self fulfilling prophecy.
Frank Union!
Foxtrot Alpha Golf.
Well, I could say the same for a crack head prostitute, but I was able to restrain in your case.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.