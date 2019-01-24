PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After 24 hours in line, 100 people scored free Chick-fil-A for a year on Thursday in Phoenix.
It was all apart of promoting a brand-new Chick-fil-A near Baseline Road and 24th Street.
Chick-fil-A had 100 people in line at 3 p.m. Wednesday, all of which had to camp out until the grand opening at 6 a.m Thursday to earn the coveted prize.
The 100 people were served dinner, cookies and hot chocolate as they pitched tents at the new location.
This isn't anything new for Chick-fil-A in Arizona as the company had their first camp out back in 2003 for their first Arizona stand-alone restaurant in Goodyear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.