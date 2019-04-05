PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - At a time when words are hard to find, there is comfort in writing them.
“I will miss her forever. Sincerely, Hassad,” fifth-grade teacher Rebecka Johnson read from a letter.
More than 100 people gathered Friday night at a vigil for 10-year-old Summer Mellody Bell Brown, the little girl killed in an apparent road rage shooting earlier this week.
“I’m sorry for your loss. Also, I’ll always love Summer,” Johnson read from another letter.
Summer's fifth-grade classmates wrote her family notes of support.
“I wrote a letter and I drew a picture for her,” Althea Lanwea said.
“It’s been a very difficult two days to have to be strong for the other 31 students in my classroom,” Rebecka Johnson said.
Johnson best-described Summer as "perfect." She brought the very last picture Summer drew in class; it's dated April 3.
Summer drew it just hours before the shooting that took her life.
“This is the original and I’m going to give it to the parents,” Johnson said.
Summer’s mom, Taniesha Brown, broke down into tears when she was given the special gift.
“It was heartbreaking. I literally cried at every photo and every paragraph that I read,” Brown said.
Summer's family was moved by the number of people who attended the gathering, knowing Summer is looking down smiling.
“She’s probably elated that they were able to come here just to be filled with her presence,” Brown said.
Summer's classmates had a message for her Friday night, hoping she heard it from heaven.
“I want to say that we’re all here for her and we love her,” Althea said.
Police arrested 20-year-old Joshua Gonzalez Thursday night. He's being held on a $1 million cash-only bond.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for the Summer's family.
