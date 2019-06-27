One resident in a second-story apartment told firefighters the flames started in his closet.

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Fire crews battled a first-alarm apartment fire that broke out in north Phoenix Thursday night.

The fire sparked just after 8 p.m. at a complex near I-17 and Deer Valley Road.

One resident in a second-story apartment told firefighters the flames started in his closet.

He was able to escape unharmed, and fire crews were able to douse the flames a short time later.

There's no word yet on what caused the fire, and it remains under investigation.

No one was injured.

The Greater Phoenix Chapter of the American Red Cross is helping the 17 people who were displaced from six units.

 

