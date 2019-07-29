PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- A total of 11 people have been displaced following an apartment fire in Phoenix Sunday night.
According the American Red Cross, they are assisting nine adults and two children following an apartment fire near 40th Street and McDowell Road in Phoenix.
The Red Cross will assess the damages and provide emergency assistance to those displaced by the fire.
Red Cross recommends the public to check their smoke alarms monthly, if they are battery operated and to change the batteries annually.
For those who don’t have a smoke alarm? they are urged to contact the American Red Cross Greater Phoenix Chapter at 602-336-6469 to have them install a free 10-year smoke alarm.
