PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Five people lost their homes after a fire tore through a Phoenix apartment complex Sunday.
Just after 12:30 p.m., crews were dispatched to a fire near 24th Street and McDowell Road.
When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found a large working fire in an apartment on the first floor of a two-story apartment building. And flames were quickly making their way into the unit directly above the first apartment.
Ladder crews were sent to the roof to provide support and fire control by cutting ventilation holes and preventing the spread of the fire in the attic.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the original apartment and the upstairs apartment.
One man was home at the time of the fire but was able to escape unharmed.
A family of four living in the upstairs apartment was also able to get out in time.
All 5 residents are now displaced.
Phoenix Fire crisis teams and the Red Cross are helping those residents.
No immediate cause of the fire is known at this time.
