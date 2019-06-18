PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Firefighters battled a brush fire that extended to a home in Laveen.
The fire broke out Tuesday just after 12:30 p.m. near 51st Avenue and Elliot Road.
[SLIDESHOW: Smoke visible for miles after brush fire extends to Laveen home]
According to Phoenix fire officials, crews first received reports of a tree fire.
When they arrived on scene, they found a fast-moving brush fire that had spread to a home.
[RAW VIDEO: Massive house fire in Laveen]
Firefighters say they increased the assignment to a first alarm, which is calls in more resources, to have enough people and equipment to battle the fire.
Our news chopper flew over the area. Aerials showed several palm trees burned. A huge cloud of smoke could be seen as far as downtown Phoenix.
Crews were able to put out the brush fire and the house fire.
No one was hurt, but 15 people were displaced. Five people in two nearby homes are without a place to stay because they have no water supply. The Greater Phoenix Chapter of the American Red Cross is assisting those who were affected by the fire.
The home that burned is full of decades of memories for one family.
"I grew up in this house," said Amanda Brill. "We had Christmas breakfast every year in the living room and dining room."
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
The Red Cross says now that the monsoon is upon us and wildfire season has started up, it's a good idea to have and practice an escape plan.
The Red Cross says it's also important to prepare an evacuation kit consisting of food, water, medications (for themselves and any pets), important documents (e.g. copies of driver’s licenses, insurance documents and utility bills – which can verify their address, etc.)
For more information about preparing for disaster, go to www.redcross.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.