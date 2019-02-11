ARIZONA CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Three people were killed from a head-on collision around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 11 in Arizona City, according to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.
The driver of a Mercury sedan, identified as 26-year-old Durrell Smith, was heading south when his car steered left from the center lane, PCSO said.
Durrell crashed head-on into a Ford SUV with two passengers inside.
Smith and the passenger of the SUV, 83-year-old Joyce McNeil, were pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the SUV, 83-year-old James McNeil, was airlifted to the hospital and later pronounced dead at the hospital.
None of the individuals involved were wearing a seat belt, which was found to be a contributing factor in their deaths, according to the PCSO.
Investigators ruled impairment out as a factor but the crash is still under investigation.
The accident was near the intersection of Sunland Gin Road and Bataglia Drive.
"... his car steered left from the center lane, PCSO said." That is right, blame the car instead of the driver. Just like blaming guns when they shoot people.
