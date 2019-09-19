A group of 81, made up of families and children traveling by themselves, was caught illegally crossing the Arizona-Mexico border, border patrol says.

NEAR NOGALES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection released video on Thursday, saying it shows dozens of people illegally crossing the Arizona-Mexico border.

The black-and-white video shows the 81 people near Sasabe on Tuesday, agents said.

The group was made up of families and children traveling by themselves.

The Border Patrol says it took 33 hours to transport the group to a nearby base and process them.

The federal agency didn't say where the group came from.

Sasabe is northwest of Nogales.

 

