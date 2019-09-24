PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Eleven people accused of being connected to an opioid drug ring that stole the identities of doctors and nurse practitioners to write bogus prescriptions have been indicted by the State Grand Jury.
Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced the indictments on Tuesday morning.
The investigation started in March 2018, when the Arizona Attorney General's Office got a complaint from a nurse practitioner who thought his identity information was used to write phony oxycodone prescriptions.
According to the press release, investigators discovered that David Bektashi and Emily Ruth Richardson were supposedly found with fake prescriptions from 16 different doctors and nurse practitioners. Investigators additional uncovered 36 individual transactions where the defendants were blamed for filling fake opioid prescriptions.
The defendants face 125 felony counts that include taking the identity of another, acquisition of dangerous drugs by fraud and participating in a criminal syndicate.
[SLIDESHOW: Mug shots of 11 people accused of identity theft in opioid drug ring]
Four of the 11 defendants indicted are on the lam right now.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts are asked to call 602-542-0381.
The Arizona Attorney General's Office worked on this investigation with help from the Chandler Police Department, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Mesa Police Department.