PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two people were burned after a vehicle carrying tar caught fire in Peoria Wednesday morning.
The fire broke out in a parking lot near Loop 101 and Bell Road.
[WATCH: Asphalt truck catches fire in Peoria]
Fire officials with the Peoria Fire-Medical Department said two people were treated for burn injuries at the scene.
One person was rushed to a hospital with significant burns and the other person suffered minor burn injuries. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
[VIDEO: Vehicle carrying tar catches fire in Peoria; 2 people burned]
Video from our newschopper showed a black plume of smoke visible for miles coming from the vehicle and its equipment.
Firefighters were able to get the fire out quickly after they arrived on scene.
What caused the vehicle and its equipment to catch fire is still under investigation.
No firefighters were injured battling the blaze.
Peoria Fire-Medical and Glendale Fire units are on scene of a commercial vehicle on fire. 2 patients at this time. One immediate with significant burns and one delayed with minor burns.— Peoria Fire-Medical (@PeoriaFire) May 15, 2019
(4) comments
I suspect Home Depot parking lot workers.
Unskilled or drug and alcohol thrilled !
And clearly unskilled workers at that.
Yikes! My first year in Phoenix, I worked for Ace Asphalt. Brutal working conditions for that kind of work.
