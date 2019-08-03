TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - People who live at a Tempe apartment complex said they have not had air conditioning for weeks. Management at "Tides at Downtown Tempe" near 7th Street and Roosevelt said it's offering solutions.
The apartment complex claims it has been out for two weeks, but people who live there said it's been longer than that.
[WATCH: Downtown Tempe apartment complex without AC for weeks]
"Tides at Downtown Tempe" said the air conditioning unit will be fully repaired in a week and half.
"Other people are very frustrated," said resident, David Montoya. "They’re mad. They don’t really know what to do in a lot of cases."
A manager at the complex said the current chiller partially works and another temporary chiller is being used. Residents said it's still too hot.
"It’s pretty uncomfortable," said Madison Murray. "My room in our apartment is probably the hottest out of all the rooms."
When there are complaints, management said maintenance checks water lines and coils. If they work, and residents are still too hot, management said it's offering to pay for hotels or hotel reimbursement.
People who live here said they were not offered a solution like that.
"They’re talking about no compensation because the compensation is them trying to fix the problem," said Montoya.
"As far as I know they’re not compensating us for the whole month we’ve been out of A/C," said Murray.
Arizona's Family asked management how many people have complained and how many families were told the complex would pay for hotels. A manager said she would send us those numbers Saturday, but that has not happened yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.