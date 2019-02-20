MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Mesa police say a Mountain Ridge high school football coach and a child care worker in Paradise Valley were among 17 suspects arrested in a child sex crimes sting.
The Mesa Police Department recently partnered with the Tempe Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Attorney General's Office for Operation "No Mulligans," an undercover operation targeting the demand for child sex crimes and human trafficking.
Throughout the operational period, officers and undercover detectives placed ads on websites commonly sought out by suspects seeking illegal sex acts.
Police say the suspects solicited and/or brokered deals for various sex acts and were subsequently arrested.
The Mesa Police Department routinely conducts operations of this type in a continuous effort to reduce the demand that fuels child and human sex trafficking from our community.
The suspects in this operation ranged in age from 23 to 46 years old.
Here are the suspects and charges they face:
-Horacio Mendoza - Attempted sexual conduct with a minor, aggravated luring and furnishing harmful materials
-Mico Cano - Luring and attempted sexual conduct with a minor
-Matthew Arnold - Money laundering, attempted sexual conduct with a minor and child sex trafficking
-Stuart Ziegler - Luring and attempted sexual conduct with a minor
-Jonathan Equire-Mendivil - Luring and attempted sexual conduct with a minor
-Christopher Nuttall -Luring, attempted sexual conduct with a minor
-Vincent Ciliberti - Luring and attempted sexual conduct with a minor
-Ernest Renteria -Luring and attempted sexual conduct with a minor
-Ricardo Medina - Luring and attempted sexual conduct with a minor
-Michael Richards - Aggravated luring and furnishing harmful materials to a minor
-Lorenzo Ramirez -Luring and attempted sexual conduct with a minor
-Raymond Hammers - Luring and attempted sexual conduct with a minor
-Charles Shumway - Aggravated luring and furnishing harmful materials to a minor
-Brandon Wycoff - Aggravated luring and attempted sexual conduct with a minor
-Mario Remigio - Luring
-Michael Walker - Luring, furnishing harmful materials to a minor and attempted sexual conduct
-Kenneth Nelson - Attempted child sex trafficking, attempted sexual conduct with a minor
One of those arrested in the sting was Mico Cano. He was a Community Education employee in the Paradise Valley School District. He worked as a supervisor in the before-and-after-school child care program at Copper Canyon Elementary School in Scottsdale.
[RELATED: Paradise Valley child care worker accused of attempted sexual contact with minor]
Another of those arrested was the head football coach at Mountain Ridge High School in Glendale, Vincent Ciliberti, 35.
Ciliberti was arrested on suspicion of luring a minor for sexual exploitation, according to jail booking records and public court documents.
[RELATED: Mountain Ridge High School coach accused of luring child for sex released from jail]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.