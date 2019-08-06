PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone supports red flag laws, which would allow a court to seize someone's guns if friends or family reported that person for making threats of violence or suicide. But he said they don't go far enough.
"We have a violence problem in our nation," Penzone said. "Why do we sit on the sidelines and make excuses as it continues?"
Penzone said we are overdue for a conversation about violence in America in which partisanship is irrelevant.
"Politics is only infused in it if you bring the politics; they don't exist organically," Penzone said.
He said we need to close loopholes.
"In Arizona, as an example, if you want to purchase a firearm and you go to a retail store that sells them, you would have to go through a legal process and fill out paperwork for a background check," Penzone explained. "If you wanted to sell me a firearm, there's no record and there's no process. Gun shows, it's the same thing. So either we holistically believe in universal backgrounds and that is our commitment, or they don't work."
Penzone said we should make firearms less accessible to those who shouldn't possess them, and discuss limitations on the kind of firearms the general public should have access to.
"The Second Amendment and safety for our families and children can coexist, but are we willing to have a courageous conversation to get to that place?" Penzone said.
I do hope someone would come up with real solutions. We have tried to many times for many years. Some make jokes and fun of those of us that suggest to pray also, at this point it sure appears that Prayer can't hurt, and who knows, it may be the answer to a solution. God Help us...
