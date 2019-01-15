PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Craving Pei Wei, but don't feel like driving to a restaurant?
Order in; it's free!
This week only, for the first time, the Asian fast-casual restaurant is offering FREE delivery.
There's no minimum order and no code required. The free delivery offer ends Jan. 20.
Simply place an order through Pei Wei’s mobile app or online ordering platform at order.peiwei.com, select the “delivery” option and your items will be delivered for no additional cost.
“This is the first time we’ve offered free delivery nationwide; we have no doubt that it’ll be a hit,” said Pei Wei CEO J. Hedrick. “In addition to added convenience, this gives customers the perfect opportunity to try Pei Wei’s new fresh Cauliflower Rice and/or Cauliflower Fried Rice, which we launched last week.”
“Pei Wei delivery has been very popular among our guests, so we wanted to give them a little treat to show that we are thinking of them,” said Pei Wei Chief Marketing and Digital Officer Brandon Solano. “Having a delivery option for our guests not only makes our food more accessible, but it also allows them to earn rewards without having to leave their house, all through our online ordering platform.”
Guests can pay directly online and earn points towards free entrees.
They can also redeem their rewards and apply coupons on orders directly through the app and online ordering platform. The app seamlessly integrates with Pei Wei’s My Wei Rewards loyalty program, so guests can always ensure they’re earning points on every order.
Download the Pei Wei mobile app to place orders faster, browse the menu, and earn My Wei Rewards points that can be used toward free dishes. For more information, visit peiwei.com.
Ding dong! It’s Pei Wei with FREE DELIVERY! Get any order* delivered free through January 20 when you place an order online or through our mobile app - no code necessary. https://t.co/GXtyVlBAaV *Offer not valid for orders placed through https://t.co/96rEYcLQcY pic.twitter.com/eZZFztPx7E— PeiWei (@PeiWei) January 14, 2019
