(CNN) -- An accused peeping tom targeted the wrong family.
Geoffrey Cassidy is charged with lewd and lascivious behavior with someone younger than 16.
Why does he have bruises and a black eye?
The father of a 15-year old girl says Cassidy was looking into his daughter's bedroom while he was touching himself with his pants partly down.
Turns out that father, Tony Beckham, is a former NFL player.
Big mistake.
Cassidy ended up with multiple broken bones in his face.
"I caught him over there and we just had a good conversation," Beckham said. "He's never going to do that again on this side of town."
Beckham's wife, Amanda, came outside and found her husband holding Cassidy on the ground, and she called police.
"Who else is going to take care of them?" Beckham said. "They're my kids, I grew up without a dad, you know what I'm saying? To see a man out there belittling himself to get a fix off a kid? That's morally wrong."
Cassidy is being held in the Palm Beach County jail on a $1,500 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.