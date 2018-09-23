Pedro’s Mexican Restaurant in Glendale opened its doors for the last time Saturday.
The restaurant near Glendale and 51st avenues has been operating in Glendale for 50 years.
“No words can express how hard it is to believe we will be saying goodbye,” said a post on Pedro’s Facebook page.
“Each and everyone of you have touched our hearts and became part of the PEDRO family over the years,” another post read.
