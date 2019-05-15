PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix is high on the list for pedestrian-related crashes for different reasons.
One reason is driver inattentiveness and speed. Another is pedestrians wondering aimlessly into traffic.
To curb the onslaught of crashes and lower the rate of pedestrian deaths, Phoenix installed nearly 50 HAWK pedestrian crosswalk systems.
HAWK stands for High-intensity Activated Crosswalk. The system is designed to make it safer for people to cross the street.
However, it's only as safe as the people who use it. You can build it, but it doesn't mean people will actually use it.
Even with the crosswalk 20 feet away, pedestrians will still jaywalk while drivers run the red light.
The way the HAWK System works is simple. For drivers, when the light is flashing yellow, it means proceed with caution. When the light is a solid yellow, it means drivers should prepare to stop. As flashing red means to stop and proceed with caution, solid red means stop.
For pedestrians walking the crosswalk, push the button and wait for the walk signal. Start walking when the walk signal is visible. If the countdown starts while the pedestrian is already walking, they should keep walking. If they haven't started walking yet and the countdown appears, they shouldn't start walking.
OK Stanley you just cannot admit that 99% of the problem is the pedestrians crossing the street illegally. You always have to comment about cars running red lights, etc. but how about being more honest and post exactly how many pedestrians are crossing illegally EVERY TIME there is an incident? There is something wrong with your thinking.
