PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A pedestrian was struck by an SUV and killed in north Phoenix Saturday night.
According to Phoenix police, officers responded to reports that a SUV had struck a person at Cave Creek and Greenway roads around 8:20 p.m. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name, age, and gender was not available as of Saturday night.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and impairment is not believed to have contributed to the crash, police say. According to a police lieutenant at the scene, a second crash occurred when another driver stopped after seeing the body in the roadway and was rear-ended by a third vehicle.
Additional information about what led up to the crash was not available. The investigation is ongoing.