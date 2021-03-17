PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed in Peoria Wednesday night.
According to Peoria police, the person was crossing the roadway and not in the crosswalk at 91st and Olive avenues when they were hit by a vehicle. The pedestrian died at the scene. The pedestrian's name, gender, and age have not yet been released.
The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene as well. Police say the intersection will be closed for several hours while officers investigate.
The investigation is ongoing.