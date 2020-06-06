GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A pedestrian in Glendale has life-threatening injuries after being shot overnight while walking on a neighborhood street.
Sgt. Randy Stewart with the Glendale Police Department says their officers were called to a reported shooting just after midnight Saturday near 75th Avenue and Glenn Drive. Officers found a victim in the roadway.
The victim told officers that they were walking when a grey or white sports car drove up along side of them. A person in the car said, "What's up?" and then shot the pedestrian several times.
Stewart says the victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The investigation is still underway.