GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has been rushed to the hospital in critical condition after he was hit by a car while crossing the street in Glendale.
It happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, near 51st Avenue and Camelback Road. Police say the man was crossing Camelback Road when he was struck by a car going eastbound. It's not known exactly where the man crossed the street, but police say it was "somewhere in or near the crosswalk."
The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver remained at the scene. Police say it doesn't appear that speed or impairment were factors in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.