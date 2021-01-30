PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has died after being hit by a car while crossing a street near Seventh and Southern avenues.
Phoenix Police Sgt. Mercedes Fortune says it happened at about 6:30 Friday evening.
When officers arrived, they found a man later identified as 39-year-old Erandi Jimenez lying in the roadway. His injuries were life-threatening. Doctors pronounced him dead at the hospital.
Police say the driver immediately left the scene. While there were not many witnesses, investigators said the vehicle that hit Jimenez was described as a gray or silver car.
If you have any information, please call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446).