CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly crash involving a DPS sergeant and a pedestrian that happened Friday night in Casa Grande.
The crash occurred just before 9:30 p.m. on State Route 387 at milepost 3.
According to DPS, their department sergeant was traveling northbound when a male pedestrian was walking in the lane of traffic.
The man was then struck by the sergeant’s patrol vehicle.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
He was later identified as 39-year-old Jason E. Rangel.
The road was closed for hours. The area was reopened just before 5 a.m. Saturday.
The crash is under investigation.
