CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A person is dead after a vehicle hit them in Chandler, the Chandler Fire Department confirmed. It happened in the area of Arizona Avenue and Frye Road, around Elgin Street.
It is unknown what caused the collision. The driver remained on the scene to cooperate with investigators. Whether speed or impairment was a factor is unclear.
Traffic was restricted in the area due to the crash. Stay with azfamily.com for updates on this incident.
#TrafficAlert Arizona/Elgin closed in all directions due to serious auto accident, please avoid the area. Use Pecos, Chandler, McQueen or Alma School as alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/NUXKHivBpX— Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) May 24, 2020