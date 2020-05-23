CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A person is dead after a vehicle hit them in Chandler, the Chandler Fire Department confirmed. It happened in the area of Arizona Avenue and Frye Road, around Elgin Street around 9:23 p.m. Saturday.
Chandler Police identified the pedestrian as 41-year-old, Rosario Ortiz.
"The investigation determined a pedestrian in a wheel chair was crossing Arizona Avenue at Elgin Street in a westbound direction. A vehicle, traveling southbound in the right lane, collided with the wheelchair," according to police.
Ortiz was pronounced dead when Chandler Fire arrived.
Police say that speed, impairment or any distractions did not contribute to the accident.
Traffic was restricted in the area due to the crash which has since been reopened.
#TrafficAlert Arizona/Elgin closed in all directions due to serious auto accident, please avoid the area. Use Pecos, Chandler, McQueen or Alma School as alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/NUXKHivBpX— Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) May 24, 2020