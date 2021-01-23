PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A pedestrian who was struck at a Phoenix intersection is fighting for their life Saturday night.
According to Phoenix police, the person was struck by a vehicle at 40th Street and Cactus Road this evening and was taken to a nearby hospital in extremely critical condition. The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with detectives.
Police were not able to provide the pedestrian's name, age, or gender.
Cactus Road is shut down between 36th and 40th streets while officers investigate.
Additional information regarding speed or if whether or not impairment was being investigated was not available.