PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A man is dead after he was hit by a car in east Phoenix Friday night.
Phoenix police said a 34-year-old man was driving in the area of 46th Street and McDowell Road around 10:45 p.m. when he hit a pedestrian.
The driver was able to contact a Phoenix fire unit who was in the area. Through a Phoenix police investigation, it was determined that firefighters were initially called to the area to evaluate the same pedestrian that was later hit by the car.
The pedestrian left after firefighters arrived and was struck by the vehicle when he entered the roadway.
The pedestrian has been identified as 47-year-old Tim Valdez.
No other information is known at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.