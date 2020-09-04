PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are searching for two vehicles who both hit a person and took off from the crash early Friday morning.
Police say a person was crossing the street mid-block near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road just before 2 a.m. when they were hit by a motorcycle that was heading northbound. The motorcycle did not stop.
Police say the person was then hit by another car. That vehicle also failed to stop.
The person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No information on the description of the two vehicles has been released.