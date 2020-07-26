PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car Sunday morning around 4:30 a.m. near 19th Avenue and Glendale.
According to Phoenix Police, officers found a man with serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital by Phoenix Fire and was pronounced dead.
Investigators found that the vehicle was traveling northbound on 19th Avenue when the man stepped into the roadway near a light rail platform along Glendale just before he was hit.
Officials say, he driver did stay at the scene and is cooperating with police.
Police don't think speed or impairment were involved. There will be traffic restrictions for the next several hours.
The investigation is ongoing.