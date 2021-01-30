PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has died after being hit by a car Friday night near 7th Avenue and Southern.
Phoenix Police Sergeant Mercedes Fortune says around 6:30 p.m. officers responded to a crash between a pedestrian and a car.
When they arrived, they found a man later identified as 39-year-old Erandi Jimenez, laying in the roadway with life threatening injuries. When Phoenix Fire arrived on scene, they took Jimenez to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The car immediately left the scene according to police and they say that there weren't many witnesses. The car however is being identified as a gray or silver car.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.