PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A pedestrian was killed after being his by an SUV Saturday night around 10 p.m. near Van Buren Street and 35th Avenue.
According to Phoenix Police, a white Saturn Outlook SUV was traveling eastbound on Van Buren when it hit 30-year-old Josue Soto.
Soto was crossing in a marked crosswalk that did not have any signal lights. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.
The SUV left the scene and authorities are trying to find the driver.
If anyone has any information, call Phoenix Police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.