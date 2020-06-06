PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Friday evening after 9 p.m., a 28-year-old woman was trying to cross the street near mid-block on Thomas Road west of 27th Avenue when she was hit.
She was struck twice by two different cars. One was driven by an unidentified 86-year-old man. When she was hit, she went over the car and landed in the roadway according to Phoenix police.
When she was laying in the roadway, another car driven by an unidentified 61-year-old man, hit her again.
She was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries. Both drivers remained on scene and neither of them showed impairment.
Police are continuing to investigate. Drivers and the victim have not been identified.