CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Members of a Valley youth hockey league were left in a lurch after a trailer full of league gear was stolen from a hockey rink in Chandler over the weekend.
Players and teams with the Arizona Bobcats Youth Hockey Program who were getting ready to start the season are now left scrambling after the incident, said a social media post from the Ice Den, in Chandler.
Chandler Police Department spokesman, Officer Kevin Quinn, confirmed the incident happened Sunday morning at about 5:30 a.m. at the rink located near Ray Road and 56th Street.
Quinn says they are looking for a man described as a white or Hispanic, wearing blue jean shorts, a black tank top and black hat. He was driving a Silver Toyota Sequoia SUV. There was a temporary tag in the rear window of the vehicle.
If you have information regarding the incident please call Chandler PD non-emergency silent tip line: (480) 782-4440.
