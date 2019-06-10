YOUNGTOWN, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Youngtown man is accused of forcing his way into a home, and then refusing to leave while he petted the victim's dogs.
Robert Vaughn Cereceres, 25, faces charges of criminal trespassing and criminal damage.
On May 10, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of someone "breaking windows and throwing stuff around."
The victim told deputies she was sitting in the living room of her home watching TV when she heard a window break and "saw a hand sticking through," stated the police report.
The woman's boyfriend went to investigate, and she followed him into the other room, only to find the suspect inside her home.
Police say the woman told Cereceres to get out, but according to the police report, he refused, and instead "made several attempts to pet her dogs."
The woman's boyfriend said the suspect had "forced his way past him into the inside of the residence."
The suspect was later found to have blood and an injury on his arm.
When deputies later interviewed Cereceres, they said he "appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance as he had slurred speech, was unable to maintain his balance, and only said 'I didn't do nothing' and 'they didn't see nothing.'"
Cereceres was taken into custody, and was taken to an area for treatment of his injuries.
Youngtown is located west of Sun City.
