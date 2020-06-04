SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wrong-way driver has been arrested after Scottsdale police say he crashed into an unmarked police vehicle on the 101 late Wednesday night.
Sgt. Ben Hoster said 25-year-old Kevin Chacon was driving a black pickup truck south in the northbound lanes of Loop 101 at Cactus Road at around 10:30 p.m. Hoster said the truck collided with an unmarked Scottsdale police vehicle, causing minor damage. Nobody was injured.
The truck then left the freeway and headed east on Shea Boulevard, according to police. Department of Public Safety troopers were able to stop the Chacon at 113th Street and Via Linda.
Hoster said Chacon was arrested for extreme DUI, reckless driving and other related charges.