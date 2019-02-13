BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Police say a homeless woman in Buckeye used a hammer and a box cutter to kill another woman.
Roxanne Lararmart, 29, faces charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault and first-degree burglary, all felony charges.
On Monday, Feb. 11, a caller contacted police, saying he heard Lararmart, arguing with two other women at a home near MC-85 and Baseline Road.
The caller told police he went to the room where the argument was going on, and "grabbed Lararmart by her sweater and tried to hold her there."
But he says Lararmart broke free and ran out of the house through the back door.
The 911 caller told police a female victim was "bleeding very badly from her head," according to the police report.
The victim, later identified as 69-year-old Sally Haese, was rushed to Buckeye Abrazo Medical, but died within a few minutes of arriving.
All three adults in the home at the time identified Lararmart as the person who committed the crime.
According to the police report, one witness said she heard the victim saying "Ow, ow!"
She also said she saw Lararmart "on top of the victim and it appeared the defendant was strangling the victim."
The police report also states that another witness said when he asked Lararmart what she did, she said: "God made me do it."
After a day and a half searching for Lararmart, police were finally able to locate her and take her into custody.
Police say they found a box cutter and a ball peen hammer at the scene, both weapons consistent with the victim's injuries. Police also say that "a sweater found on the scene that Roxanne was wearing was found to have human blood on it believed to be from the victim."
Police don't believe this was a random act of violence, and say Lararmart and Haese knew each other.
According to the police report, Lararmart said the "victim had been molesting a young child and she was trying to do the right thing to help."
But Buckeye police made this statement:
"We do not have a disclosure from any victims or details of any crimes against children but we will be looking into any allegations made by the suspect."
Lararmart is due in court Feb. 20. Police say she is homeless and is known in and around the downtown Buckeye area.
29-year-old murder suspect Roxanne Lararmart told Buckeye Police God told her to do it. pic.twitter.com/3N70VovFrs— Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) February 13, 2019
(1) comment
