PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman was taken into custody Wednesday morning after she stole an ambulance in Phoenix, according to police.
Police say the homeless woman, who is in her 40s, stole the ambulance from a fire station near 15th Avenue and Roosevelt Street.
[WATCH: Woman steals ambulance in Phoenix, police say]
It's unclear at this time if officers started a pursuit, but they were able to stop the ambulance after using stop sticks near Seventh Avenue and Jefferson Street.
Police say the woman crashed the stolen ambulance into a fence as a result of the stop sticks.
The ambulance appeared to suffer minor front end damage and was towed away from the scene.
The woman was taken into custody by police. Her charges are currently unknown.
No other information was released including if she was injured from the collision.
The investigation is remains ongoing.
(2) comments
Woman, . ? More lije bohemian sheape shxt thing ! [ban]
Her charges are currently unknown. ??????? ??????? ???????
