GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)--Glendale police are looking for a driver who fled the scene of a deadly hit-and-run crash Monday night.
The incident occurred just before 7 p.m. near 71st Avenue and Bethany Home Road.
Witnesses told officers a vehicle struck a woman while she was walking in the roadway. The vehicle fled the scene.
The woman was transported to a local hospital where she died of her injuries.
Police have not released the name of the victim or the suspect's vehicle description at this time.
No other details have been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.