PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman was struck and killed by a car near a west Phoenix intersection early Friday morning.
The crash happened near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road.
[SECTION: Traffic]
Phoenix police say the woman was struck just east of the intersection. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The driver remained at the scene and police say impairment does not appear to be a factor.
McDowell Road is closed in both directions between 51st and 47th avenues.
The crash remains under investigation.
No further details were released.
