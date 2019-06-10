PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- An argument gets heated on a Phoenix bus as two people ended up in the hospital with stab wounds.
The incident occurred early Monday morning near the area of 51st Avenue and Thomas Road.
According to Phoenix police, a man and a woman each boarded a city bus.
At some point, the man said something to the woman that she didn't like.
Police say the woman then pulled knife and stabbed the man in chest.
During a struggle, the woman suffered a cut to the head.
The two were transported to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
This incident is under investigation.
