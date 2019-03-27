PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department said they are searching for a suspect who fled after shooting a woman in the neck early Wednesday morning.
Officers responded to the shooting near 26th Avenue and Camelback Road just before 2 a.m.
Police said a woman was sitting in the passenger side of a vehicle when a suspect entered the vehicle and shot her.
The suspect then fled, possibly on a bicycle.
The woman was taken to a hospital but her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Police said investigators have strong leads on who the suspect is.
The investigation is ongoing.
